Passenger in car that hit, killed Officer Romrell gets up to 30 years in prison

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News)- A passenger in a car that hit and killed a South Salt Lake Police officer in 2018, will spend up to 30 years in prison.

Jeffrey Don Black, 44, was with Felix Calata, when police responded to a report of a burglary on November 24, 2018. When the officers arrived, they located a vehicle with occupants parked next to the business where the burglary was reported.

Officer David Romrell and Officer Carson Aprato held the occupants at gunpoint and ordered them to get out of the car but instead, Calata accelerated towards, and fatally struck, Officer David Romrell.

During the incident, both officers fired their weapons at the car during the incident which ultimately killed Calata. That shooting was later ruled justified by the District Attorney’s Office.

On January 30, 2020, Black pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter and burglary on and was sentenced on Wednesday by 3rd District Judge Royal Hansen to serve two one-15 year sentences, meaning he would be eligible for parole in two years but could spend as long as 30.

Black’s second-degree obstructing justice, third-degree burglary, and misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement were all dropped.