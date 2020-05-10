Parleys Canyon reopened following fatal crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon is re-opened Sunday morning following a deadly accident Saturday Night.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted a wrong way driver collided with a westbound pickup truck towing a trailer just before midnight.

The driver of the wrong way car was killed. Paramedics transported the driver and passenger of the pickup truck to area hospitals. Their condition still unknown at the time of this writing.

