Park City woman missing nearly two weeks in Idaho wilderness

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – The search continues for a Park City woman missing in the Idaho mountains for nearly two weeks.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue, they are searching for Fern Baird, 62 of Park City, in the Prairie Peak area, north of Ketchum, Idaho.

The last time Baird was seen was when she signed in at the Prairie Creek Trailhead on Monday, October 19, 2020, around 1 p.m.

Fern Baird

Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue members and deputies started searching for Baird on Thursday, October 22, after being notified she was missing.

Searches say winter conditions have challenged the high elevation search with below freezing night-time temperatures and covering the ground with a fresh blanket of mountain snow.

Baird’s 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was located in the Prairie Creek parking area but searchers said there are multiple hike options Baird could have taken from the trailhead.

Deputies say the search has focused on the Prairie Lakes, Minor Lakes, Norton Lakes, and Mill Lake. The search has included three K9 search teams, several Idaho National Guard helicopters, two drones, and numerous searchers on foot, motorcycles, and horseback.

“We are continuing to seek information from the public,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins. “We are interested in speaking with an unknown Boise couple and also a party of five hikers from Tulsa, Oklahoma that both hiked either the West Fork drainage of Prairie Creek or to Prairie Lake on October 19, 2020. These individuals may have information or saw Baird hiking that day,” added Harkins.

If anyone has seen Baird or has any information about her, please contact BCSO Lt. Mike Abaid at (208)578-3371 or sheriff@co.blaine.id.us Baird’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to her return.

Baird is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 lbs. Baird was last seen as pictured wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and carrying a black fanny pack. Baird is an experienced hiker but is not known to do technical hikes or mountaineering.