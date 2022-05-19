PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Fire District (PCFD) has reported a rollover crash that disrupted traffic this morning on Interstate-80.

At 9:45 a.m. PCFD Engine 33, Heavy rescue 36, Engine 37, Ambulance 37, BC 3 Ambulance 21, and NSDF Engine 21 responded to a semi rollover crash on Interstate-80 heading westbound near mile marker 150.

One patient with minor injuries was transported to a nearby hospital, while an oil spill at the scene was contained.

Traffic was impeded for roughly an hour and 45 minutes while crews were cleaning up the accident.