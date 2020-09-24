Park City bank employee arrested for using customer’s debit cars

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bank employee has been arrested after police said he duplicated customer’s credit cards for new customers and used them.

21-year-old Jacob Anderson was booked into the Summit County Jail on 13 felony charges related to the unlawful use of financial cards he obtained while working at Mountain America Credit Union.

Police were contacted on Tuesday by a Special Investigator by the bank’s fraud department. Police were told Anderson had committed fraud on numerous occasions while employed.

Documents state Anderson had worked as a teller at the credit union and from July 23 to Aug 19 had created 7 new debit cards belonging to customers.

Anderson would observe the customers enter their pin numbers at the bank and either write the number down or remember it and then used the old cards (same card numbers) turned in by the customers to make a purchase at a local restaurant and multiple ATM withdrawals at several financial institutions in Heber City.

In total, Mountain America Credit Union says Anderson stole $3538.08.

The bank provided surveillance footage of Anderson making copies of the debit cards at Mountain America and multiple ATM still surveillance photos of Anderson wearing a mask and making the withdrawals as well as deposit activity in Anderson’s personal bank account with Mountain America that showed a correlation with the fraudulent withdrawals.

Anderson provided a confession Anderson had written prior to his termination, documents state.