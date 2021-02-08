Paris Hilton to testify on bill aimed at changing Utah human services programs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Paris Hilton will be in Utah to advocate against youth treatment facilities.

Hilton will testify on a bill that addresses the issues she has been advocating for with youth treatment facilities.

In September, Hilton started a petition with allegations against Provo Canyon School. It addressed what she claims as “institutional child abuse she suffered as a teenager at Provo Canyon School (PCS), a notorious residential treatment center in Utah that still operates today,” as stated in the petition.

The petition, on Change.org, says Hilton went to Provo Canyon School in her youth and claims her experience has a “horrific legacy of abuse and mistreatment.”

This came after a documentary, “This is Paris,” was released on YouTube.

“It’s time to shut the school down to ensure the safety of the children at this school now and prevent future generations of survivors,” she said in the petition.

In October, she took her call to action to the school’s front doors, organizing a protest in a park near Provo Canyon School. She was joined by several hundreds of others who shared stories of abuse they say they experienced in the school and similar schools for troubled youth.

Paris Hilton photo courtesy AP Rick Bowmer

“It’s something so traumatic that you don’t even want to think it’s real,” Hilton said in a speech to the crowd. “It’s something I blocked from my memory forever.”

She stayed at Provo for 11 months and says while there, she was abused mentally and physically, claiming staff would beat her, force her to take unknown pills, watch her shower and send her to solitary confinement without clothes as punishment.

The Provo Canyon School is now under new ownership and the administration told ABC4 they cannot comment on anything that happened before them.

The bill Hilton will be testifying in regards to, SB127, modifies provisions related to human services programs in Utah.

View the full text of the bill below:

According to the bill text, sponsored by Senator Michael McKell (R-Utah County), SB127 “provides incident reporting requirements for persons licensed by the Office of Licensing, requires the Office of Licensing to review certain policies and procedures established by a human services program,” “requires the Office of Licensing to inspect each congregate care program multiple times a year, describes when a congregate care program may use a restraint or seclusion,” prohibits from sex and gender based discrimination, and “requires a congregate care program to maintain suicide prevention policies.”