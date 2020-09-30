Paris Hilton takes to Change.org calling out Provo Canyon School

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Paris Hilton has started a petition following the release of her YouTube documentary. The petition contains allegations against Provo Canyon School.

The petition addresses what she claims as “institutional child abuse she suffered as a teenager at Provo Canyon School (PCS), a notorious residential treatment center in Utah that still operates today,” as stated in the petition.

Paris Hilton took to social media saying “This petition is the first step towards change!”

This petition is the first step towards change! Support all the survivors by signing it: https://t.co/eJrazT3bCr. #BreakingCodeSilence #iSeeYouSurvivor pic.twitter.com/0QK9yvS0RY — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 28, 2020

The petition was posted on Change.org, stating Paris went to Provo Canyon School in her youth. The petition claims her experience has a “horrific legacy of abuse and mistreatment.”

“It’s time to shut the school down to ensure the safety of the children at this school now and prevent future generations of survivors,” Paris sates in the petition.

ABC4 News reached out to Provo Canyon School who released a statement in part:

“We do not condone or promote any form of abuse. Any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported immediately to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement, and Child Protective Services, as required. We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric needs.

“We are concerned that the current media coverage may increase the stigma around seeking help for behavioral health concerns. This would be a disservice if it leads people away from seeking necessary care and increases the stigma around mental health that providers, organizations, advocates, and members of the public have worked so hard – and made much progress over the years – to break.

“Thousands of youth with behavioral health issues have been helped over the years at Provo Canyon School. Although the vast majority of patients report benefiting from the care they received at Provo Canyon School, occasionally some patients do not believe their treatment was successful. We cannot comment on individual patient treatment, care, or allegations due to privacy laws – but will reiterate that we are committed to providing high-quality care in a compassionate, safe environment. Ultimately, the value our clinicians and staff provide is evidenced by their ability to improve and save lives.”

Watch the full YouTube documentary below: