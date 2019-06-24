Parents of man shot, killed by passerby in Provo send letter to police department

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- Their son was shot and killed by a passerby after police say he did not heed several warnings while reportedly attacking a woman. Now, they’re thanking police for showing compassion during the investigation.

Three weeks ago police say a passerby saw 26-year-old Jeremy Sorensen hitting, biting, and stomping on a woman’s head.

The woman was able to break free, at which point police state she “ran behind the passerby”. Sorensen was shot and killed after coming for the two of them, according to police.

“We are deeply saddened over our son Jeremy’s death and the circumstances under which it occurred,” his parents stated in a letter to the Provo Police Department.

“We appreciate the efforts of those who witnessed the shooting and ran to Jeremy’s assistance until police and emergency vehicles arrived. We also honor their courage in providing evidence during the investigation.

We appreciate the police officers who responded to the crime scene and the compassion they showed toward our son.

We are grateful for the dedication and openness of the Provo Police Department throughout the investigation.

We trust and are hopeful that honest and just conclusions will be made by the Utah County Attorney’s Office from the evidence gathered by the police” -Mr. and Mrs. Sorensen

Police have yet to say what the relationship was between Jeremy and the woman he’s accused of assaulting.

What others are clicking on: