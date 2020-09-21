Paraglider missing for 27 days found dead in Nevada

EUREKA COUNTY, NV (ABC4 Utah) – After being reported missing for nearly 27 days, paraglider James Johnston has been found dead in Eureka County.

According to deputies, Johnston went missing near Nine Mile Peak in Nye County, Nevada on August 23. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Nevada Civil Air Patrol, REACH Medical Helicopter, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN Helicopter and Air Squadron, along with countless volunteers searched for several days.

Authorities say the search efforts were officially suspended on Saturday, August 29 due to no further evidence of a possible location. On Wednesday, September 16, deputies say a passerby noticed an object out of place, as they were driving along a road near the Fish Creek Range, in Eureka County.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered to be James Johnston’s paragliding chute.

Eureka County Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the area and recovered his chute. Due to the time of day and limited daylight, Eureka County Search and Rescue reactivated search efforts the day after the paraglider was spotted.

Just before noon on Friday, September 18, volunteers searching the area discovered

Johnston’s body.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office conducted the coroner’s investigation and determined James Johnston’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma due to a high elevation

fall.

Eureka County deputies say there will be no further information released in regards to this case.