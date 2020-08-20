Pandemic EBT sign-up to be held in Salt Lake City on Friday

It is also available to families of any children attending a Title I school, which means the school has a majority of children eligible for these meals.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City is hoping to spread awareness of the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program by hosting an enrollment event on Friday.

The event will be held from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. at the City and County Building.

The City seeks to reach 77,000 Utah households that need to apply for assistance by August 31.

P-EBT will provide a one-time payment of up to $308 for each eligible child to families whose

children were receiving free or reduced-fee school meals on March 16, 2020.

It is also available to families of any children attending a Title I school, which means the school has a majority of children eligible for these meals.

“We’re racing the clock to get as many eligible families signed up for this program as possible in

less than two weeks,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We know there are families struggling to

put food on the table as the impact of the pandemic continues to affect our community. We’re

grateful that Utah is now part of this program to provide additional support.”

The P-EBT program was created by Congress as part of the Families First Coronavirus

Response Act to cover the cost of what would have been school meals provided between March

and May.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services is accepting P-EBT applications from August 1-31 at https://jobs.utah.gov/covid19/pebt/index.html

Children in families that received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits

on March 16 do not need to apply for P-EBT. These benefits will automatically be added to their

monthly benefits.

Parents of eligible children not receiving SNAP benefits on March 16 will need to apply for P-EBT. The use of these benefits does not impact the parent(s) or child(ren)’s immigration status.

“There are a lot of families that could really use these dollars to purchase food with this one-time

benefit,” says Gina Cornia, Executive Director of Utahns Against Hunger. “We hope this event

will be a resource for Salt Lake City families.”

The event will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the East side of Washington Square Park outside of the City-County Building located at 451 South State Street

For more information about the P-EBT application and other emergency food resources,

visit: https://www.pebtutah.org/ and https://jobs.utah.gov/mycase/web/guest/pebt

See Salt Lake City School District’s Title I schools:

https://www.slcschools.org/departments/school-leadership-and-performance/title-i/title-1-

schools/

Individuals may reach out to Utahns Against Hunger at 801-328-2561 or the Department of

Workforce Services at 833-940-2990 with questions.