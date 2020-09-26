Palacios Carbajal family files lawsuit against SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bernardo Palacio Carbajal‘s family announced their decision Friday to move forward with a lawsuit against the Salt Lake City Police Department after he was shot in the back 34 times by police.

The family expressed in a statement to ABC4 News that despite their attempts to negotiate, “it is apparent that the SLCPD and the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office is not interested in real reform. It is

further apparent that the recent proposed changes and statements made by public officials have simply been hollow words designed to placate a discouraged and frustrated public. With no other options at our disposal, we are exercising our constitutional rights to seek justice for Bernardo and to bring about reforms that prevent future abuses.”

The family added that they are discouraged that since Bernardo’s death, there have been several

documented instances of excessive force used by the SLCPD. They said they are concerned that the district attorney’s decision to not prosecute the officers and SLCPD’s failure to discipline these officers “have merely galvanized an already ingrained belief that certain citizens are not deserving of due process, fairness and common decency.”

“We join with those countless other citizens and organizations in this state and nationwide who plead for a system that recognizes and respects these rights,” the family said in a statement.

The family expressed gratitude for the support they have received from the community and added that “Bernardo’s death cannot be forgotten and we pray that justice will be accomplished.”

Read the full lawsuit below.