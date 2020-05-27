Pac-12 to allow voluntary individual workouts beginning June 15th

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Pac-12 announced today that it will allow for voluntary in-person athletic workouts for all sports to begin on June 15, subject to the decision of each individual campus and where permissible by relevant governmental entities.

The decision to update the Conference pandemic policy was made at a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group earlier today and follows the decision last week by the NCAA to permit conferences and schools to reopen for on-campus voluntary athletically related activities in all sports from June 1.

The University of Utah released a statement following the Pac-12 decision:

“University of Utah Athletics is in support of today’s decision by the Pac-12 Conference to allow for voluntary in-person workouts to resume in all sports beginning June 15. We look forward to reopening our athletics facilities in accordance with the highest standards for health and safety advised by medical experts and in adherence with all state, local and campus guidelines. A dedicated working group has been working closely with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to finalize a comprehensive plan for how we will manage the return of student-athletes into our facilities and ensure the safest possible experience for them. Details of the plan, and a specific timeline, will be announced later this week.”

The Pac-12 decision was informed by a comprehensive set of best practice guidelines and protocols established by the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee.

“As we considered the pros and cons of taking steps that can pave a path to returning to play, those considerations were foremost, guided by the advice of our own medical experts along with public health officials,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “The Pac-12 is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes, and the decision to allow for voluntary workouts, subject to a determination by each school, is guided by the advice of our medical experts and will be supported by the detailed protocols established by our medical advisory committee in concert with our campus’ own safety guidelines. As states have either already opened or begin to open up access to parks, gyms and other training facilities, student-athletes should have the option at this time to be in, what for many, will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can have access to the best available health, well-being and training support.”