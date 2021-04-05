Owl rescued from fishing line caused by littering at Sand Hollow State Park

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Want to help out wildlife? Pick up your trash after recreating. It takes just a minute to pick up your garbage and throw it away.

Sand Hollow State Park Manager Jonathan Hunt spent his Monday morning driving up and down the beach, cleaning up other people’s trash.

“There are days it takes you know, 4-5 hours in the morning to get ready for that afternoon crowd, so it is a big task that we tackle everyday,” says Hunt.

Hunt says picking up garbage as you go, can make a big difference and there are dumpsters spread throughout the park.

“We also want to ask the visitor to do their part, we want you to clean up after yourself and leave the facility the same way you found it,” says Hunt.

Just this Saturday, an owl had to be rescued after it’s wing got tangled in a fishing line.

“After a little rest on the shoreline, the owl flew away back to it’s home, it was a pretty neat experience but another reminder, fishermen, everyone, clean up after yourself, don’t leave anything behind to possible tangle with the wildlife,” says Hunt.

Hunt says park officials can issue citations for littering, but they hope visitors respect the park enough to clean up after themselves