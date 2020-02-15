Overnight house fire sends one person to the hospital with burns in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews responded to a house fire that injured one person Friday night, according to South Jordan Fire Department.

Fire authorities responded to a home at 10223 South 2950 West just after 11 p.m. and called in a second alarm for more resources.

The two people who lived in the home had already evacuated when crews arrived, but one of them was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns.

Investigators are looking into an electrical issue as the possible cause of the fire.

Updates will be made to this story as more information becomes available.

