Over 50,000 people without power as high winds rip through northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH, (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power is currently indicating they have more than 50,000 homes without power as high winds continue to rip through northern Utah.

The largest concentration of outages occurring through Weber and Davis Counties where Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 58,535 outages as of 8 a.m.

As the front moves through Northern Utah Tuesday morning it continues to trigger gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, parts of the Uinta Basin, Castle County, parts of the west desert, San Rafael Swell, and near canyons in Washington County.

The winds are expected to reach up to at least 80 miles per hour.

Canyon winds for the Wasatch Front are expected to be particularly destructive in Davis and Weber counties, impacting cities at the mouth of the canyons like Farmington, Centerville, Kaysville, Bountiful, and Ogden.

High wind warnings are posted and begin at midnight and will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

There is not any estimates of restoration at this time for any of the outages. As the storm moves through and crews can get out to assess the damages, you can continue to monitor them at Rockymountainpower.net.