Over 17,000 Kokanee salmon released into East Canyon reservoir

East Canyon State Park, Utah (ABC4 News) – Anglers looking to catch a Kokanee salmon won’t have to travel too far from the Wasatch Front. That’s because more than 17,000 of the salmon now call East Canyon state park home.

The division of wildlife hatched the Kokanee salmon back in October, 2019, then released them by truck into the stream running into East Canyon Reservoir. The stream release protects the salmon from bigger fish that would act as predators at this point in their life. Cody Edwards, DWR Aquatic Program Manager tells ABC4 “historically, East Canyon has had kokanee in the reservoir but due to some drought events, we lost that population over the years. So this exciting event to bring this species back to the reservoir.”

Kokanee are known for their spawning, which they only do once in their lifetime. It happens in the fall and this species of fish make it exciting for the entire family. The salmon will join wipers, rainbow, brown trout and small bass already in the reservoir. The fish will grow to about 14-16 inches which state park officials says, promises excitement.

