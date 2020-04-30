Over 105K Utahns filed weekly unemployment claims

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah continues to see record high numbers of unemployment benefits, amid a decrease in new claims filed.

Last week, April 19-25, the state had 11,830 new claims filed for benefits, 105,010 weekly claims as required by the unemployment insurance process for a total of $22,647,841 paid in traditional benefits. Additionally, $40,440,870 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid making the weekly total of money paid out $63,088,711.

Workforce Services officials say unemployment claimants must return to work after suitable offers.

WATCH LIVE:

There were 7,316 new Pandemic unemployment assistance claims submitted.

“A decreasing trend in new unemployment insurance claims continued this week though still at a record high compared to pre-pandemic volumes,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “We are encouraged and hopeful to hear from both employers and employees who are returning to work as restrictions begin lifting and assistance like PPP loans are available for employers.”

1,251 individuals ended their unemployment in comparison to 1,906 the previous week.

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week:

Office and Administrative Support (14%)

Sales an Related Occupations (10.5%)

Food Preparation and Serving (9%)



The five counties with the highest number of claims were:

Salt Lake (39.3%)

Utah (14.3%)

Davis (8.6%)

Weber (7.8%)

Washington (3.7%).



If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit

jobs.utah.gov/covid19

Have questions about coronavirus?