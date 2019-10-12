Orrin G. Hatch Foundation releases statement on passing of Mac Christensen, Mr. Mac retail founder

The Orrin G. Hatch Foundation released a statement on the passing of Mac Christensen, the founder of the Mr. Mac clothing retailer which created formal attire aimed towards missionaries.

The foundation released the following statement:

“Today, Elaine and I join thousands across the state in mourning the passing of a legendary Utahn, a beloved father, and a dear friend: Mac Christensen,” said Hatch. “Mac was a powerful force for good in this world, helping men of all ages look their best selves to be their best selves. He outfitted generations of missionaries and businessmen, many of whom to this day remember buying their first suit at Mr. Mac. A sharp dresser and an even sharper mind, Mac always used his talents to help, uplift, and inspire those around him—whether as CEO of one of the biggest clothing retailers in Utah or as the President of the Tabernacle Choir. I’m personally grateful for Mac’s example and the abundant love and kindness he showed me over so many years of friendship. May God bless Mac and the entire Christensen family.”

