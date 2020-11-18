Oreo to begin selling gluten-free cookies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Milk’s favorite cookie is now going to be available in a gluten-free version. Oreo Cookie announced through their Twitter that the gluten-free cookie will be available beginning January 2021.
Oreo announced the news on Monday. The tweet has since garnered over 4,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.
