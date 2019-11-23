Orem wins 5A title, Sewell announces he will attend Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Noah Sewell will be back at Rice-Eccles Stadium. But as a member of the Oregon Ducks.

Minutes after the 5-star recruit helped Orem High win its third straight state championship by beating Timpview 21-7, Sewell announced he will be attending Oregon next season.

“It’s so fun just to get to make a memory with my teammates,” said Sewell, who was also be recruited by the likes of Alabama and LSU. “This one will always be in my mind. I just can’t believe we did it at Orem High. A three-peat. It’s still kind of crazy to me.”

Sewell was a big part of a Orem defense that forced four Timpview turnovers, including recovering a fumble in the second quarter.

He also helped break the game open with a 46-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter to give Orem a two touchdown lead. Sewell finished with 103 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the first quarter when Micah Fe’a found Jaxon Williams on a 70-yard scoring strike.

After multiple turnovers by both teams, the Tigers finally found the end zone again in the fourth quarter on Sewell’s big run.

Orem added a 5-yard touchdown run by Cayden Viertel to make it 21-0. Ben Moa scored Timpview’s only touchdown of the game on a 12-yard touchdown run.

“These boys have been resilient all year long,” said head coach Jeremy Hill. “We’ve dealt with coaching suspensions and injured players and everything. They’re battle tested. It’s a bunch of warriors. It’s a bunch of family over there and I love those boys. 4A, 5A, 6A, all great levels and we’re thankful we were able to move up and go get one more here and show that we are one of the top teams in Utah.”

The Tigers won the last two 4A state championships, and now own a 5A title.