Orem, Timpview advance to 5A state championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s going to be a Region 7 reunion in the 5A high school football championship.

Orem High did not look like a 12-seed, blowing out top-seeded Salem Hills in one semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, 51-14, while Timpview cruised past Lehi, 35-7.

Orem’s Noah Sewell, the highest rated recruit in the state, rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns, while Micah Fe’a completed 13 of 23 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns to lead a potent offensive attack.

“It really means a lot because I feel like we’re a little bit underrated in the RPI but it is what it is,” Sewell said. “We’re still gonna do our game, just come out with a win.”

The Tigers, who won the the last two 4A championships, raced out to a 27-7 halftime lead, as Fe’a hooked up with Buju Tuisuvura on a 65-yard touchdown pass, while Sewell scored his first two touchdowns of the game.

Orem then scored 21 points in the third quarter, capped by a 46-yard touchdown run by Sewell, to turn the game into a blowout.

The Tigers said they have used their low seeing as motivation throughout the playoffs.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, we’ve hung 12’s in the locker room,” head coach Jeremy Hill said. “We’ve talked about being the 12-seed, but in the end, you’ve got to beat whether they put 1, 2, 3 in front of you. Wherever you start doesn’t matter as much as where you are next week.”

Cayden Viertel added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tigers. Tanner Rodgers had the longest play of the day, a 93-yard touchdown run for Salem Hills.

In the second semifinal, Timpview used four touchdown runs by Targhee Lambson to beat Lehi, 35-7.

Lambson, who rushed for 210 yards, scored three touchdown in the first half on run of 11, 21 and 42 yards as the T-Birds bolted out to a 21-0 lead.

Lambson added a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, while Raider Damuni capped the scoring with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“I mean it feels good,” Lambson said. “We’ve been working all summer, and came together when the playoffs cam around, everyone was doubting us. We just want to follow in the footsteps of the other T-Birds. We take pride in that.”

“Our defense played phenomanal football again, as they have week in and week out,” said Timpview head coach Andy Stokes. “The kids played four quarters. We’re playing tough, hard-nosed football and the kids are playing the whole game.”

Carson Manookin scored the only touchdown of the game for the Pioneers on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut the Timpview lead to 21-7.

Sione Moa added 116 yards rushing, as Timpview ran for 358 yards as a team.

Orem and Timpview played back on October 4th, with the Tigers winning, 28-10.