Orem police looking for armed, dangerous shooting suspect

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a man they said shot a man several times at an apartment complex in Orem Tuesday night.

According to Orem Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex near 1700 South 400 East at 9:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police said they discovered a man had been shot several times but did not release the victim’s condition.

The suspect, Andres Maldonado, 23, is still at large and is considered by police to be armed and He maybe driving a small, dark Toyota Tacoma with no tailgate and bearing Utah license plate F461KE.

If located contact police at 801-229-7070 immediately and do NOT attempt to approach the suspect.