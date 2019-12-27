Orem man killed in dump truck accident

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man in Orem was killed Thursday evening while working on a dump truck, police said.
It happened in the area of 500 South Carterville Road around 5 p.m.
The details of his injuries and his identity were not released.
ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene and will post updates as more information becomes available.
