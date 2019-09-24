Orem man accused of exploiting a minor in Massachusetts

OREM (ABC4 Utah) – An Orem man is behind bars and may get sent to Massachusetts for online sexual activity involving a 17-year-old.

Charging documents show Johnathon Scott Lindsay was arrested and charged for 10 counts of enticing a minor on the internet, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Orem City Police were brought onto the case after Massachusetts State Police Department received a report around May 15th. A local school councilor from Montague, Mass. was contacted by three students worried about their friend.

The victim told officers he logged into a gay dating website called ‘GayConnect’ around May 7th according to charging documents.

That’s when the victim says he came across a man named John.

The probable cause report states the child victim was his slave and was to “do everything the adult male asks.”

Charging documents state much of the request involved pictures and videos to gruesome too report on ABC4 News.

Police say most of the transactions occurred over the social media platform Skype under the handle killer_lecter.

Linsday was arrested in Provo where he was found with 123 file containing photos and videos of the victim.

Charging documents show Lindsay admitted to having the online accounts.

He goes on to tell police during an interview “he talks to several people about sending naked pictures and sex videos. [Lindsay] advised he can’t keep track of all the people, and does not confirm ages, other than asking them.”

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force provides these tips to keep your child safe online

Making sure your child is mature enough to access the internet (includes smartphones, Xboxes, tablets, readers, etc)

Parents being educated on electronic devices & social sites “settings”

Getting software on computers, mobile devices to monitor children’s internet activity (most kids will have 2 facebooks, 2 kik accounts, etc…one for parents to monitor and one for them to use with their friends)

Educating children that anything that they send through the Internet/phone can never be retrieved and will always be on the Internet

Limit their children Internet use

Educating children about personal info they put on the internet about themselves (parents need to do that to)

Educating children to never give out passwords to friends regardless

Teaching kids to never take nude selfies or forward someone else nude selfie

If you know someone who may be a victim of internet crimes against children you’re asked to call:

ICAC Tip Line: 801.281.1211

ICAC Email: utahicac@agutah.gov

