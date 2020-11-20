Orem holds off Timpview to win fourth straight state title, 26-13

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After losing to Orem in the 5A title game last year, Timpview was looking forward to a rematch all season long.

But in the end, the result was the same.

Paxton Skipps rushed for two touchdowns and intercepted a pass, as the Tigers ran away to its fourth straight state championship, beating the Thunderbirds, 26-13.

“It feels amazing,” said Orem quarterback Micah Fe’a. “The offensive line got going, and we just started running it down their throats.”

Timpview took the early lead on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Liu Aumavae to Ammon Key. But Orem tied the game in the second quarter as Skipps rumbled 36 yards for a touchdown.

Orem then pounded it out with the ground game in the second half, as Skipps, Joe Smith and Kolton Brown-Dye all scored touchdowns to give Orem a 26-6 lead.

Orem missed four games this season including a game against Timpview because of the COVID-19 virus. So they were ecstatic they got a chance to finish the season at all, let alone with another title.

“The biggest blessing was being able to have these playoffs and having this championship,” Skipps said. “We were going to shut it down because all the cases were rising up in Utah. So, it was a blessing to have this season. We’re sad that it’s done, but it’s such a great season.”

“We’re just a brotherhood and we fight every down for each other,” said Orem linebacker Jayden Ah You. “I would take a bullet for any of them, and I know they would take a bullet for me. It just feels so good to be out here. We left everything we’ve got out on the field. I would look out for the Cats next year. I wouldn’t be surprised if they got five in a row.”

Aumavau and Key hooked up for Timpview’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.