Operation Take Shelter protest for homeless attracts large crowd

Hundreds gathered for Operation Take Shelter in downtown Salt Lake City at Washington Park on Saturday night.

Activists say they came together with their unsheltered neighbors to help get them what they need.

“To provide warmth, food and drinks and community, said KC Fralick of the Take Shelter Coalition. “Where one of the most important things we can do is be together.”

It’s the togetherness activists hope will catch the attention of local leaders.

“The Take Shelter Coalition has been out here all winter long,” said Fralick. “We haven’t been out at Washington Square all winter, but we have been in the community providing resources.”

At times during the demonstration, protesters sounded off to Salt Lake City Police as an officer used a megaphone informing protesters that by law they would have to leave the park by 11 P.M. or risk getting arrested.

As a result, some demonstrators started marching along the sidewalk, holding banners and signs while chanting to prevent from being taken into custody.

Take Shelter says this is all about being a resource for those that need the most help during the winter.

The Road Home officially closed a month ago.

It’s after three new homeless shelters opened. One in South Salt Lake. Two in Salt Lake City.

Fralick says they’re not always accessible for the homeless downtown.

“The shelters are full every night. Every day we call all the shelters and we ask about bed availability. Tonight, we called and there are zero beds available in any of the shelters.”

ABC4 did reach out to Shelter the Homeless for this report. It operates the three new homeless resource centers.

It’s executive director, Preston Cochrane sent us information on shelter bed availability.

It reads: Over the week ending on Jan. 1, there were between 651 and 697 beds used each night, out of the 700 total capacity at the three Homeless Resource Centers in Salt Lake City.

On average over those 7 days, 680 beds were filled.

On average, 65-70 beds become available each night at 8pm and then get more-or-less filled by about 10pm.

We encourage anyone seeking shelter to come to the Weigand Center or call the Homeless Services hotline at 1-801-990-9999 to be connected to community services.

In addition to the resource centers, there is overflow shelter at St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall (58 beds, which are full most nights) and the warming center.

No one is turned away from resources. There is a free shuttle operated by Advantage Services that runs between the homeless resource centers, the Weigand Center and the city library from 2 to 10pm daily.