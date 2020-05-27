One Utah Child Care for essential employees will conclude end of June

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The One Utah Child Care program for essential employees during the coronavirus pandemic will conclude at the end of June. The program was created by the state of Utah to provide free child care options with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for employees such as healthcare workers and first responders in need due to school closures.

According to the state, with much of the state having moved into the low-risk (yellow) phase of coronavirus precautions and summer program options opening, the emergency program has completed its purpose in helping ensure the health and safety needs of the public.

One Utah Child Care provided 654 children free childcare beginning March 30. Thirty centers were opened by providers for essential employees.

“We are remarkably proud of the vital service One Utah Child Care provided to essential employees in our state,” said Tracy Gruber, Office of Child Care director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “This effort represents the collaborative work of so many in both the private and public sectors. The program was accurately named as it is an outstanding example of our state coming together as one.”

Parents participating in the program received direct notifications of when their child care concludes.

If you have questions, contact the Utah Office of Child Care at occspecialist@utah.gov.

