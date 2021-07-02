One transported to hospital after SLC apartment fire early Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Friday on 1601 West 400 South. The blaze follows a string of major apartment fires in the area this week.

SLC Fire responded to an apartment fire 1601 W. 400 So. Fire contained to original apartment, fire under control, one patient transported for smoke inhalation. Cause under investigation. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 2, 2021

The fire was contained to the apartment in which it started and was under control as of 4:03 a.m., according to the fire department’s tweet.

One person was transported to receive medical treatment for smoke inhalation. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze at this time.

The fire comes on the heels of a three-alarm apartment fire that broke out on Thursday evening at the Towers on Main Apartments near 1800 S. Main Street.

According to officials, three firefighters received medical treatment, two of which were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and one was treated for a fall-related injury. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation. Portions of the large complex were evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

A separate apartment fire in Murray left dozens without a home Thursday morning.

Another blaze erupted at Incline Terrace Apartments on Monday, resulting in a five-alarm fire in which firefighters and residents were treated for injuries. Some residents needed to be rescued off of balconies.