One suspect on the run after high-speed chase in Southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested the woman behind the wheel in high-speed chase near the town of Diamond Valley, but they are still looking for her passenger.

On Saturday, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over an Oldsmobile Alero on SR-18 near Central, Ut., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies believed the two people in the car were connected to an active criminal investigation with warrants from the Fifth District in St. George.

The sheriff’s office said the car started to pull over for the deputy before taking off. The deputy went after them, following them southbound on SR-18.

Deputies deployed “stop sticks” to stop the car, according to the press release, and the spikes blew at least two of the tires.

Still, the sheriff’s office said, the Oldsmobile kept going with two blown tires, at times up to 70 miles per hour.

The car crashed and caught fire near Diamond Valley, a town about 15 miles north of St. George, and the passenger in the car ran off.

The Washington County Sheriff’s press release identified the passenger, still on the loose, as 35-year-old Adam Brett Wallin.

Adam Brett Wallin (courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested the driver after the crash, identifying her as 22-year-old Bailey Boshay Gillies.

Bailey Boshay Gillies (courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

At last check, charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

According to the release, deputies were still searching for Wallin with the help of K-9 units, local police departments and the Utah Highway Patrol helicopter late Saturday night.

As a precaution, a “reverse 911” message also went out to the residents of Diamond Valley, notifying them of the situation.

According to court documents, Wallin has faced drug and weapons charges in Southern Utah before, along with multiple convictions, and Gillies has been convicted of misdemeanor drug charges.