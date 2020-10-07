Shots fired in Taylorsville parking lot leaving one in critical condition

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – At least one person has been shot after an incident occurred near a Texas Roadhouse in Taylorsville.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department, a group of motorcyclists were driving in the area of 5400 South and 1900 West when a white Jeep made a turn from the center lane striking one of the motorcyclist.

The group of motorcyclists then began to follow the driver of the white Jeep into a parking lot where an altercation occurred.

Shots were fired during the altercation by one of the motorcyclists and by another citizen who saw what was happening.

One motorcyclist asked the driver of the Jeep to to get our of their car when the Jeep then backed over the motorcycle.

According to police, several shots were fired at the scene and the Jeep then fled the area.

The man driving the Jeep was in his early 20s and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The motorcyclist who was initially hit by the Jeep is reported to be in fair to serious condition.

Police say that the Jeep was reportedly stolen out of Weber County.

The motorcyclist and the citizen who fired shots are both in custody and police say they are cooperating.