TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a semi-truck on I-80 in Tooele County Tuesday morning.

According to UHP, the crash happened at mile post 84. No other information has been released.

According to a tweet by Utah Department of Transportation, a crash happened on westbound I-80 at this location around 6:45 a.m.

Fatal crash on I-80 at MM 84. Car vs. semi. One fatality. Details will follow. pic.twitter.com/snxJass3QM — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 3, 2019

