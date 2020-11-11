One person dead after rollover near Nephi

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a rollover crash near Nephi Wednesday morning.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened near mile marker 225 on I-15 in Juab County just north of Nephi. The accident happened just before 7 a.m.
The driver of a truck apparently rolled his truck and is confirmed to be dead. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was traveling northbound.
The crash is currently impacting both northbound and southbound I-15 lanes. Drivers are being routed off of I-15 on either side of the crash to get around the lane closures.
