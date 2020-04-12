One person dead after high speed crash splits car and power pole on Redwood Road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after police said his car split in three when it crashed into a pole on Redwood Road Saturday night.

According to Lt. Justin Wyckoff, West Valley City Police, the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Redwood Road near Parkway Blvd (2495 South).

Calls came into dispatch that a car had been traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control while switching lanes then crashed into a telephone pole, splitting the car into three directions.

Wkckoff said one piece of the car landed in the parking lot of an apartment complex, another piece nearby and the engine had also become separated from the vehicle.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene, said Wyckoff.

Initially it was reported another car had been involved and possibly the two had been racing, however that individual has been cooperating with police and Wycokk said it does not appear he was racing with the man and had indicated he was going the speed limit.

Wyckoff said they originally thought the man was in his 20s but they have not yet identifying him so no next of kin has been notified.

Redwood Road is closed from Parkway Blvd to about 2600 south, it is not expected to be reopened for several hours.

Additionally the power is out to the entire area. Crews with Rocky Mountain Power are on scene and it is estimated the power will be back on around 3:30 a.m.