‘One more hug’: Friends and family remember loved ones killed in deadly Millcreek Canyon avalanche

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4) — Tom Steinbrecher and Louis Holian met two years ago, became best friends, and died doing what they loved; skiing.

Steinbrecher and Holian’s friends and family told ABC4 they found comfort knowing that they died together and didn’t have to mourn the loss of one another.

Tuesday late morning was filled with hugs, humor, and heartfelt goodbyes as the Steinbrecher’s arrived from Connecticut and met up with Tom’s friends at Hangar 15 in Salt Lake City.

Holian worked at Hangar 15 for more than five years.

“It’s just hard to believe that you’re never going to get to hug him,” said Tom’s sister Kerri.

“I just wish I could talk to him one more time and say goodbye and tell him I love him,” said Tom’s sister Mary.

Mary and Kerri are Tom’s older sisters and said they wouldn’t be the women they are today without their little brother.

They told ABC4 he loved life and was a good person.

Kerri recalled times when Tom visited, he’d twirl her around and love on her.

Tom even got Kerri a stuffed animal, Lady, that Kerri calls the most generous gift she’s ever received.

“When we took his last breaths he could feel good about his life,” said Tom’s mother Patti. “I think he lived a good life.”

Patti and Lou Steinbrecher remember their 23-year-old son as goofy, adventurous and having a zest for life; one he never gave up on.

They said Tom had to be doing something no matter what that something was.

Tom is from Connecticut and he graduated high school early just to attend the University of Utah as soon as possible.

He got his degree but his passion was with the great outdoors and that’s how he met his best friend Louis Holian.

“Whatever he was doing Louis was there,” said Patti.

“Introducing them was almost a mistake,” said Tom’s girlfriend Veronika Walker.

It was most likely a beautiful mistake because Louis and Tom were inseparable, according to friends and family.

Louis is from illinois and leaves behind a sister and his parents.

Louis’ close friend Abby Powers said he wanted to leave rural Illinois and moved to Utah to enjoy the outdoors.

Walker said Tom and Louis were always being goofy and always having a great time.

“Everytime I picked them up from skiing they were dancing to Mambo No 5.”

Veronika is the love of Tom’s life.

Patti told ABC4 that Tom was going to propose to her and Veronika said she would’ve undoubtedly said yes.

The bridge between Tom and Louis was Powers. She introduced the two and said it the friendship was a perfect fit.

“I just hope wherever you guys are, you and Tom are together because you were made for each other and I’m just glad you didn’t have to deal with losing each other,” said Powers.

Friends and family said Louis and Tom wouldn’t want anyone to be sad and would rather have their loved ones be living it up, laughing, and enjoying life.

They even said they’d find the situation comical that a news station was covering their lives.

On I-215, there is currently a memorial for all four victims of Saturday’s deadly avalanche; Thomas Steinbrecher, Louis Holian, Sarah Moughamian, and Stephanie Hopkins.