One man dead after Lake Powell boating accident

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after a boating accident in the Warm Creek area of Lake Powell. The accident occurred on July 28 around 1:20 a.m.

Witnesses reported the victim was a part of a group of people camping overnight on a houseboat in the Warm Creek area on the lake. The victim reportedly decided to take a wave boat out, the boat hit a rock next to his camp and the boat flipped.

A quick but unsuccessful search for the victim was conducted by Classic Air Medical. After daybreak, National Park Service Rangers were dispatched and the search continued. The victim’s body was recovered on July 28 in 12 feet of water.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Hall, a 46-year-old male from Saratoga Springs.

The incident is under investigation by the Kane County’s Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks, National Park Service, and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials remind boaters that it is dangerous to boat at night and that boaters need to exercise caution.