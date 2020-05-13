One man dead after hitting the back of a semi stopped to avoid a crash on I-15 in Centerville

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after hitting the back of a semi-truck driver stopped trying to avoid a crash ahead near Parish Lane.

Officials with Utah Highway Patrol say around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday a passenger vehicle was traveling southbound in the center lane on I-15 in Centerville when they realized they needed to take the Parrish Lane off-ramp.

The driver crossed the right lane into the gore area for the off-ramp striking the attenuator, UHP says. The vehicle came to a rest in the right travel lane of the main-flow portion of the interstate.

A semi-truck driver behind the crash saw what was happening and came to a stop in the lane to protect the crashed vehicle, officials say. At the same time the semi-truck driver came to a stop a third driver in a 1994 Nissan Sentra in the right lane hit the trailer of the semi going full freeway speed for an unknown reason, officials add.

UHP says the driver of the Nissan Sentra, an elderly male driver and the sole occupant of the car died from the impact of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra has not been identified yet.

