One man dead after he was buried in a collapsed trench

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man has died after being buried in a collapsed trench in Spanish Fork Saturday.

At 4:40 p.m. on Saturday first responders from Spanish Fork Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to reports of a man buried in a trench near 1000 South High Ridge Drive.

According to Sgt. Phil Neilsen with the Spanish Fork Police Department, the man was working on trench excavation when it collapsed and he was buried.

The man’s co-workers tried to dig him out. When first responders arrived he was partially buried. Sgt. Neilsen said first responders worked to get him out, when out, he was flown to the UtahValley Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The man was a 36-year-old from Spanish Fork. Police say the release of his identity is pending notification of family and friends.

Because the incident happened at an industrial workplace an investigation is taking place to ensure safety protocols were followed.