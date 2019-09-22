One killed in rollover on SR-6 in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after a single vehicle rollover on SR-6 in Millard County Saturday night.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima was headed westbound on SR-6 at mp 54 when they ran off the road to the right and rolled.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected and died as a result of the crash.
Troopers have been on scene investigating. Impairment is being considered as a possible factor of the crash.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
