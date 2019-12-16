One killed in Morgan County crash Monday

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Troopers are responding to a deadly crash on I-84 Monday morning.

It happened between Morgan and Croydon near mile marker 106.

Highway Patrol troopers report one car was involved with two people inside.

One of them died on scene, the other has non life-threatening injuries, officals report.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

