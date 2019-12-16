One killed in Morgan County crash Monday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Troopers are responding to a deadly crash on I-84 Monday morning.

It happened between Morgan and Croydon near mile marker 106.

Highway Patrol troopers report one car was involved with two people inside.

One of them died on scene, the other has non life-threatening injuries, officals report.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss