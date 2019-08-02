One killed in I-15 rollover near Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person is dead after a rollover on Interstate 15 in Iron County.
Troopers say it happened Friday morning between Summit and Enoch near mile marker 67.
The driver died on scene after they were ejected. There were no other people in the vehicle, officials said.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
