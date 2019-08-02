Newsfore Opt-In Form

One killed in I-15 rollover near Enoch

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
car crash generic_7380170959557575346

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person is dead after a rollover on Interstate 15 in Iron County.

Troopers say it happened Friday morning between Summit and Enoch near mile marker 67.

The driver died on scene after they were ejected. There were no other people in the vehicle, officials said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS