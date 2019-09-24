Man killed in I-15 crash near Farr West

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A man is dead after a crash on I-15 in Weber County.

Troopers say it happened northbound near mile marker 349 at 2700 North.

The man killed in the crash was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

