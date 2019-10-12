One killed in five-car crash in Washington City

Top Stories

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON CITY (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old woman has died after a multi-car crash in Washington City.

The crash happened Friday morning at 11:44 at State Route 9 and Telegraph Street.

Utah Highway Patrol says a 2017 Ford F-250 was going east and got to a traffic light.

Troopers say the truck didn’t stop and hit a Mazda hatchback in the back.

The impact sent the Mazda into a Chevrolet Silverado, and that truck hit a Toyota Tacoma.

The Mazda then spun from those hits and hit a Toyota Highlander, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash closed the intersection for around an hour.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Mazda, 20-year-old Kylie B. Park from Riverton was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers say everyone but the driver of the F-350 was wearing a seatbelt.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Adoption advocate saw problems with Petersen's practices years ago

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adoption advocate saw problems with Petersen's practices years ago"

Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University"

Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct"

Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch"

Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot"

Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories