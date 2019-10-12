WASHINGTON CITY (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old woman has died after a multi-car crash in Washington City.

The crash happened Friday morning at 11:44 at State Route 9 and Telegraph Street.

Utah Highway Patrol says a 2017 Ford F-250 was going east and got to a traffic light.

Troopers say the truck didn’t stop and hit a Mazda hatchback in the back.

The impact sent the Mazda into a Chevrolet Silverado, and that truck hit a Toyota Tacoma.

The Mazda then spun from those hits and hit a Toyota Highlander, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash closed the intersection for around an hour.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Mazda, 20-year-old Kylie B. Park from Riverton was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers say everyone but the driver of the F-350 was wearing a seatbelt.

