One killed in crash near Willard

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person is dead after troopers say they lost control of their car and hit a utility pole off of I-15.

It happened in the northbound lanes near Willard State Park just before noon at mile marker 358.

The passenger of the vehicle is in serious condition, investigators say.

