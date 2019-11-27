One killed in crash near Willard

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person is dead after troopers say they lost control of their car and hit a utility pole off of I-15.
It happened in the northbound lanes near Willard State Park just before noon at mile marker 358.
The passenger of the vehicle is in serious condition, investigators say.
