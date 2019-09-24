One injured in car fire on Salt Flats

WENDOVER (ABC4 News)- Pictures posted to the Wendover Police Department’s Facebook page show the intensity of a car fire reported on the Salt Flats Sunday night.

According to the post, when officers first responded they were told there were people still trapped inside.

Once on scene, they found out the only one in the vehicle at the time was the injured driver that had already climbed out.

Pictures show Corporal Giles and Officer Francis attempting to douse the flames with fire extinguishers.

Courtesy: Wendover Police Dept.

Courtesy: Wendover Police Dept.

The driver was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital.

The cause of the fire was not released.

Latest stories: