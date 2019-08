SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Students at West High were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after school officials say a student reported they saw another student with a gun.

West High is in LOCKDOWN after a student reporting seeing another student with a gun. We are working diligently with the police to investigate the situation. We'll keep you updated as we learn more information. #SLCSDalerts pic.twitter.com/IIJLA2VNbN — SLC School District (@slcschools) August 28, 2019

Officers with the Salt Lake Police Dept. report one person in custody.

School officials lifted the lockdown around 1:10 p.m.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

