One hurt in wrong-way driving crash on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A person was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.

Troopers say it happened near Skull Valley on I-80 just before 7 a.m.

The eastbound driver was in the westbound lanes when the crash happened. Officials said they suspect impairment.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

