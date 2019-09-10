One hurt in wrong-way driving crash on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A person was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.

Troopers say it happened near Skull Valley on I-80 just before 7 a.m.

The eastbound driver was in the westbound lanes when the crash happened. Officials said they suspect impairment.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

Latest Stories: