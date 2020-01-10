Long-time neighbor calls 911 on fatal house fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person was found dead inside a burning home Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home near 1500 South 700 East just after 7 a.m.

Officials believe the fire started in the living room. ABC4’s Jerad Giottonini spoke to the neighbor who called 911.

“I let fire crews know that one [there was an] old man that lived in the house. I went and checked and saw that his car was there and it just kind of broke my heart,” neighbor Demietri Lazarakis said.

Inside, crews say they found the man dead.

“He was a real nice guy super friendly guy,” Lazarakis said.

The man’s name has not been released pending family notification.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials said it was difficult to locate the home.

“This house is not listed on a regular street it’s on an ally that isn’t named,” Chief Mellor said”



Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

