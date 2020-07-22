One dead, three officers injured after pursuit that ended in a crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead and three officers have been injured after a pursuit that ended in a crash in Ogden Tuesday.

The incident happened when officers say they iniciated contact with a driver due to a traffic incident. The driver in question was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver refused to cooperate with police and sped away from the scene and in the process dragged one officer away, according to police.

A pursuit was initiated and the driver reportedly ejected that same officer that was dragged from the vehicle at the 2800 block of Monroe in Ogden.

The driver continued on Sullivan Rd, where he lost control at about the 1800 block of Sullivan, this is where police say the driver struck an Ogden city police vehicle that was ahead of him and pulled to the side of the street.







After striking the police vehicle, the suspect reportedly hit a second passenger vehicle occupied by a 59-year-old.

During the crash, the male suspect fleeing from officers sustained critical injuries and medical responded to the scene, according to police. The medical began life-saving measures but the suspect succumbed to his injuries while on scene, according to police.

The three officers who were injured during the incident were transported to a local hospital for their injuries and are expected to recover.

The 59-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was taken care of on scene

Utah Highway patrol is investigating the incident further.