One dead, several others injured in crash on Wright Brothers Drive

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person is dead and several others were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash just west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday on Wright Brothers Drive and Amelia Earhart Drive

Officials say there were two vehicles involved, a multi-passenger van and a Chevy Sedan.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There were 11 people inside the van, eight or nine of them were injured, and one killed, police said.

Police say the Chevy only had the driver inside and they had minor injuries.

The 11 passengers in the van were all construction workers for Engineered Wall Systems, Inc. out of South Salt Lake.

Police say the workers were either on their way to or from work.

We reached out to EWS, but the company declined to comment.

Drivers should expect closures in the area.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading: