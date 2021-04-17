One dead in Logan Canyon rollover

LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died in a single-vehicle rollover in Logan Canyon Saturday night.

According to UHP Corporal Michael Gordon, the crash happened around 6 pm on US-89 when the driver of a vehicle rolled into the river.

Gordon said they believe there were only two occupants, and one of them has died as a result of their injuries. An update on the condition of the other individual was not released.

It is not known what caused the crash however they are investigating impairment as a possible factor.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

